On a trip to Denmark, a reporter sees lawmakers take on the role of diplomats
NPR congressional correspondent Barbara Sprunt watched U.S. lawmakers attempt a diplomatic rescue mission in Denmark amid the Greenland crisis.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR congressional correspondent Barbara Sprunt watched U.S. lawmakers attempt a diplomatic rescue mission in Denmark amid the Greenland crisis.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.