© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your unwanted vehicle to NHPR and help fund this vital state-wide service.

A CrossFit-like race is booming in Asia, and young people are driving the surge

By Stephanie Yang
Published January 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM EST

Demand for fitness activities and new workout trends is surging across Asia, turning health and wellness into a multi-billion-dollar business.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Stephanie Yang

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.