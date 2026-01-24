© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

ICE says it has arrested more than 100 people in Maine this week

By Ari Snider,
Scott Simon
Published January 24, 2026 at 7:28 AM EST

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it has arrested more than 100 people so far in Maine as part of an ongoing, large-scale operation that began this week.

Scott Simon
