ICE says it has arrested more than 100 people in Maine this week
Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it has arrested more than 100 people so far in Maine as part of an ongoing, large-scale operation that began this week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it has arrested more than 100 people so far in Maine as part of an ongoing, large-scale operation that began this week.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.