Groups worry that limiting paths to citizenship may reduce voter registration efforts
Each month, thousands of people across the country become U.S. citizens, and that new title comes with a new responsibility: the right to vote.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Each month, thousands of people across the country become U.S. citizens, and that new title comes with a new responsibility: the right to vote.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.