Minnesota activist weighs in on supporting Somali community amid violence

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 15, 2026 at 11:55 AM EST

Tense protests continue after a second Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting in Minneapolis.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Habon Abdulle, the executive director of the nonprofit Ayada Leads in Minneapolis. She advocates for women in civic leadership and has trained leaders such as Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. She’s been in emergency meetings all morning to help her community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

