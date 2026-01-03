© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Because of you, local journalism remains strong. Thank you for standing with NHPR!

In Miami, Venezuelans hail U.S. move against Maduro

By Greg Allen,
Mary Louise Kelly
Published January 3, 2026 at 5:33 PM EST

Miami has the largest population of Venezuelan ex-pats. Hundreds of people turned out to cheer the news that U.S. authorities took custody of President Nicolas Maduro.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
See stories by Greg Allen
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.