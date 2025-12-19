© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

VA will cut 25,000 positions it has been unable to fill

By Quil Lawrence
Published December 19, 2025 at 5:12 PM EST

The VA secretary says the department will trim at least 25,000 vacant positions from the rolls. That's after about that same number have already left the VA this year.

