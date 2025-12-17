The U.S. birth rate is on the decline. But not for women 40 and older
Although the U.S. birth rate is on the decline, the number of women having babies in one age group has increased. Those new mothers are 40 and older.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Although the U.S. birth rate is on the decline, the number of women having babies in one age group has increased. Those new mothers are 40 and older.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.