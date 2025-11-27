There's reason to be optimistic about the the movies coming this holiday season
A selective preview of the comedies, action adventures, dramas and awards contenders Hollywood has in store between Thanksgiving and the end of 2025.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A selective preview of the comedies, action adventures, dramas and awards contenders Hollywood has in store between Thanksgiving and the end of 2025.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.