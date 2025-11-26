© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher or $10k in cash. Purchase your Holiday Raffle tickets today!

The Georgia election interference case against Trump and others has been dropped

By NPR Washington Desk
Published November 26, 2025 at 11:17 AM EST
President Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.
Pete Marovich
/
Getty Images
President Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

The historic Georgia election interference case against President Trump and allies for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election is no more.

A judge in Georgia granted a motion for dismissal on Wednesday.

The case was already struggling. After the Fulton County prosecutor who brought the indictment, Fani Willis, was barred from the case, the head of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia took over the case. That prosecutor, Pete Skandalakis, motioned to dismiss the case.

Trump had pleaded not guilty.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR NewsLatest from NPRNPR National News
NPR Washington Desk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.