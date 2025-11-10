Trump grants pardons to Giuliani and other allies linked to 2020 election efforts
President Trump issued a long list of mostly symbolic pardons for political allies accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump issued a long list of mostly symbolic pardons for political allies accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.