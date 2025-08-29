Thai court removes the country's prime minister from office
A Thai court has toppled Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, dealing a major blow to her powerful family and plunging Thailand into fresh political chaos.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A Thai court has toppled Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, dealing a major blow to her powerful family and plunging Thailand into fresh political chaos.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.