© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚨 ALL DONATIONS TO NHPR WILL BE MATCHED $1:$1! MAKE A DIFFERENCE NOW. 🚨

Thai court removes the country's prime minister from office

By Michael Sullivan,
Leila Fadel
Published August 29, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT

A Thai court has toppled Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, dealing a major blow to her powerful family and plunging Thailand into fresh political chaos.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
See stories by Michael Sullivan
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.