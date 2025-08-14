Taylor Swift to release her 12th album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' on Oct. 3
Taylor Swift is entering a new era with "The Life of a Showgirl." Swift loves to surprise fans with her album rollouts, and this one is no different.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Taylor Swift is entering a new era with "The Life of a Showgirl." Swift loves to surprise fans with her album rollouts, and this one is no different.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.