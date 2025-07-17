Senate panel to vote on federal judge nomination for Emil Bove, who defended Trump
The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on a controversial judicial nominee who's courted controversy at the Justice Department this year.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on a controversial judicial nominee who's courted controversy at the Justice Department this year.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.