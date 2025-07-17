© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win big during NHPR's Summer Raffle! Purchase your tickets today!

Clergy grapple with the ethics of using AI to write sermons

By Deena Prichep
Published July 17, 2025 at 5:58 PM EDT

How would you feel if you found out that the sermon at your church was written by artificial intelligence? What does it means when the word of God comes from a chatbot?

Copyright 2025 NPR
Deena Prichep

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.