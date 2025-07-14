© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Why season 7 of 'Love Island' has captivated so many people

By Steve Inskeep
Published July 14, 2025 at 4:56 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Nadira Goffe, culture writer with Slate, about the hype behind Season 7 of "Love Island," which had its season finale Sunday night.

Steve Inskeep
