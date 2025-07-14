Morning news brief
The reaction from Europe as Trump threatens 30% tariffs if deal not made, Trump to meet with secretary general of NATO over Russia's war in Ukraine, the latest on the deadly floods in central Texas.
Copyright 2025 NPR
