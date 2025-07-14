© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep
Published July 14, 2025 at 5:01 AM EDT

The reaction from Europe as Trump threatens 30% tariffs if deal not made, Trump to meet with secretary general of NATO over Russia's war in Ukraine, the latest on the deadly floods in central Texas.

Steve Inskeep
