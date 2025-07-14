Highway Patrol in Florida allowed to enforce immigration crackdown

© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Across the country, sweeping immigration enforcement is taking many forms, including traffic and highway stops. In Florida, the state Highway Patrol is now authorized to conduct immigration enforcement. The Trump administration says these types of partnerships are vital to carrying out mass deportations of immigrants in the country illegally. For many migrants, the crackdown on roadways has led to new ways of getting around.

NPR’s Jasmine Garsd reports.

