Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published July 3, 2025 at 5:05 AM EDT

Latest on the GOP megabill now before the House, forecasters say tax cut and spending bill would add trillions to U.S. debt, Sean Combs found guilty on 2 counts but acquitted on most serious charges.

