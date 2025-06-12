© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🔔NHPR MATCH HAPPENING NOW!🔔 Support essential local news and your impact will triple.

EU, Britain and Spain reach border deal on Gibraltar

By Lauren Frayer
Published June 12, 2025 at 5:06 AM EDT

Gibraltar has been the focus of territorial disputes for centuries. But the European Union, Spain and Britain have announced a deal to resolve border issues after Brexit.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.