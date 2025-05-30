Why Mexico is going to pick all its judges through elections
On Sunday, Mexicans will elect around 2,600 judges — from local magistrates all the way to members of the Supreme Court as the first step in a constitutional overhaul.
Copyright 2025 NPR
On Sunday, Mexicans will elect around 2,600 judges — from local magistrates all the way to members of the Supreme Court as the first step in a constitutional overhaul.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.