After arrests for blocking traffic in Portland, pro-Palestinian protesters begin hunger strike

Twenty activists were arrested in Portland Wednesday during a protest to demand an end to the war in Gaza. And Thursday, more than two dozen are launching a hunger strike to protest what they describe as the "forced starvation" of Palestinians.

They're hoping their action will compel Maine's Congressional delegation and other leaders to take decisive action and ensure that desperately needed humanitarian aid is delivered to Gaza.

The protest outside the US Customs House in downtown Portland is one of many protests that Kristen Salvatore has joined since the war in Gaza began in the fall of 2023. But she said the situation is especially urgent now.

"People are dying every day from starvation," Salvatore said. "And it's disgusting that none of our representatives in Congress will stand up and speak out against it."

It's a frustration shared by many demonstrators. To draw attention to their cause, they marched onto Commercial Street and blocked a four-way intersection, waving flags and holding signs. The effort drew both supportive honks and angry gestures from drivers. Portland police first diverted traffic away from the area, but ultimately warned demonstrators: move back to the sidewalk or be arrested.

Many protesters remained defiant, including Jamila Levasseur.

"My family were murdered in Nazi Germany's holocaust," she said. "And this is a Zionist holocaust, and I have a responsibility as a human being to stop this genocide."

She was one of 20 activists who police arrested as supporters continued to chant. And roughly an hour after the blockade began, traffic resumed at the intersection.

As Wednesday's rally ended, others in Maine prepared to continue to protest in a different way: a 40 day hunger strike.

Erin Kiley opened her home pantry to show some of the food she plans to eat during her hunger strike.

"So here are some stores that I've collected," she said as picks up a small tin. "Here are sardine cans. I tried to sort of consider what foods people had access to themselves there."

In her fridge, Kiley's prepared vegetable soups and teas. She's planning to consume just 250 calories a day. That's equivalent to about a cup of soup and a hard-boiled egg. But she said it's in line with the number of calories Palestinians in Gaza are able to access. They began to receive aid on Wednesday, after a nearly three-month blockade by Israel.

"I don't really know how long I'll be able to hold out," Kiley said. "My goal is to stay as long as possible. Obviously, people in Gaza don't have a choice."

And Kiley said that she doesn't have a choice either. She handles communications for the Maine Coalition for Palestine and said for the past 19 months she's done everything she can think of to try to stop the war. She said she's called Maine's Congressional delegation and written letters. She's organized fundraisers.

"We do all the things," Kiley said. "We host rallies and protests. And nobody's listening at the top who can do anything about this. So basically, we've run out of options."

Dr. Demetri Blanas said he's joining the hunger strike to try to wake people from complacency.

"I'm not able to go on the full hunger strike of 250 calories a day, but I will be fasting from sunrise to sunset," Blanas said.

Blanas is a family physician. He says he'll also offer health guidance to others on hunger strike.

"There are risks of dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, organ failure," he says.

Erin Kiley said she understands the risks. But her conscience won't let her not do it.

"You know, I think it seems shocking to people that I would do this as a protest for people I haven't met 5000 miles away," she said. "It seems shocking that I would put my body through something so severe and so intense. But if it's too intense for me, why would we tolerate it for them?"

Kiley said she's willing to give a piece of herself for Gaza.