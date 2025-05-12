Is there a volunteer in your life worth spotlighting? NPR wants to know

Volunteerism in America has been on a slow decline, even prior to the pandemic. But the needs that volunteers fill working in soup kitchens or responding to natural disasters have not gone away. At the same time, volunteer work has been shown to boost longevity, mental health and broaden civic engagement.

All Things Considered is shining a light on people who choose to volunteer their time, in a series we're calling Here to Help.

Tell us your story about how unpaid, volunteer or community work has made a difference in your own life.

Do you volunteer? If so, what do you get out of serving? Why is this work important?

Or maybe you know someone whose work you would like us to feature.

An NPR journalist may contact you.

