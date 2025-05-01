© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

In podcast and book 'Snafu,' Ed Helms explores history's greatest blunders

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 1, 2025 at 11:55 AM EDT
The cover of "Snafu" and author Ed Helms. (Courtesy of Grand Central Publishing and Ed Helms)
The cover of "Snafu" and author Ed Helms. (Courtesy of Grand Central Publishing and Ed Helms)

Comedian, actor and musician Ed Helms‘ podcast “Snafu” takes deep dives into historical blunders. Now he’s published many more of them in the book “Snafu: The Definitive Guide to History’s Greatest Screwups.”

Helms joins host Scott Tong to talk about the podcast and the book.

Book excerpt: ‘Snafu’

By Ed Helms

Excerpted from “SNAFU: The Definitive Guide to History’s Greatest Screwups” Copyright © 2025 Ed Helms. Published by Grand Central Publishing, a Hachette Book Group company. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Here & Now Newsroom
