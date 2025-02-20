March Membership Drive Rules & Regulations

No purchase or online entry necessary to be entered in drawings. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of the 50 states of the United States of America (including the District of Columbia) and Canada, 18 years or older.

The following drawings will be offered during NHPR’s March 2025 Membership Drive:

Trip to Ireland – entry deadline is Monday, March 17, 2025 at 7:00pm.

Drawing TBD – entry deadline is Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 7:00pm.

Drawing TBD – entry deadline is Friday, March 21, 2025 at 7pm.

Trip to Croatia – entry deadline is Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 12:00pm.

All times referenced in drawings is Eastern Time.

Active Sustaining Members will automatically be entered into the above-mentioned drawings.

To enter the drawings without contributing, send one e-mail per drawing with name of the drawing in the subject line to: bszelog@nhpr.org. You must include your name, address, and phone number. Entries are limited to one entry per person, per prize.

ELIGIBILITY: Employees of Drawing Entities (defined as New Hampshire Public Radio, its service providers, and those involved in the development, production, implementation and distribution of these drawings and their advertising & promotion agencies & each of their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, each of their officers, directors, shareholders, employees, advisors, assignees, agents, licensees, and representatives and any other person/entity associated with the drawings, and their immediate families & members of their same households) are ineligible.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER:

Drawing winners will be selected in a random drawing through the utilization of random.org on or prior to April 22, 2025.

Once submitted, entries become the sole property of NHPR and will not be returned.

Winner(s) will be notified by USPS Certified Mail, telephone, and/or email based on the contact information the donor has provided NHPR and is in its database.

If potential winner(s) do not respond within 14 days from date of notification attempt by NHPR, or if an entrant is found to be ineligible or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing.

If winners decline the drawing items, NHPR will select an alternate winner.

If the alternate winner declines the drawing items, the drawing items are retained by New Hampshire Public Radio.

All taxes are the responsibility of the winners. Prizes are not transferable.

Ireland Trip: Winner will receive round trip air travel for two from Boston to Dublin via JetBlue and six nights’ accommodation. Air travel and hotel space is subject to availability in a restricted inventory, similar to a frequent flyer ticket. Certain peak period blackouts apply. Prize is not transferable and has no cash value. Reservations must be made thirty days in advance. Trip must be complete by April 30, 2026. Winner will need to complete and sign a W-9, and email or mail it to NHPR. Approximate value of trip is $4,000.

Croatia Trip: Winner will receive round trip air travel for two from Boston to Dubrovnick, Croatia via Delta Airlines and five nights’ accommodation. Air travel and hotel space is subject to availability in a restricted inventory, similar to a frequent flyer ticket. Certain peak period blackouts apply. Prize is not transferable and has no cash value. Reservations must be made thirty days in advance. Trip must be complete by April 30, 2026. Winner will need to complete and sign a W-9, and email or mail it to NHPR. Approximate value of trip is $4,000.

NHPR and Milne Travel reserves the right to substitute a prize of similar value in the event of the unavailability of a prize.

GENERAL: By participating in NHPR Drawings, participants agree that New Hampshire Public Radio, their agents and employees have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind which result from use of the prize, or by participation in the drawings. Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash. Acceptance of the prizes indicates acceptance of all the contingencies inherent to the prizes offered, including the date and time period specified (if any). Winners agree to abide by all contingencies and components of the prizes or forfeit the prizes. New Hampshire Public Radio may use winner's name and likenesses for publicity purposes without further compensation. Taxes and expenses as a result of winning prizes are the winner's responsibility. Winner will be required to submit to NHPR IRS Form W-9 (Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification). Winners will receive an IRS form 1099 with the value of prize winning at year-end.

RESTRICTIONS: By participating in NHPR drawings, a participant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules, and by all decisions of the contest judges.

For further information, please call NHPR at 603.223.2414. Or write us at New Hampshire Public Radio, 2 Pillsbury St., 6th Floor, Concord, New Hampshire 03301.