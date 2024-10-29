© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

In 'The Blue Hour,' author Paula Hawkins dives into secrets, lies and murder

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:41 AM EDT
The cover of "The Blue Hour" and author Paula Hawkins. (Courtesy of HarperCollins and Kate Neil)
/
The cover of "The Blue Hour" and author Paula Hawkins. (Courtesy of HarperCollins and Kate Neil)

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on May 9, 2025. Click here for that audio.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with thriller author Paula Hawkins about her new novel “The Blue Hour.” The book centers around a recently deceased artist and the people who lay claim to her work and her story.

Book excerpt: ‘The Blue Hour’

By Paula Hawkins

Excerpted from “The Blue Hour” by Paula Hawkins. Reprinted with permission from Mariner Books/HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright © 2024 by Paula Hawkins.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NHPR Books
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.