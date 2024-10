In June, The Thistle & Shamrock® marked 41 years of weekly national broadcasts. It’s time to step back but not before making more memories. Singer-songwriter Dougie MacLean joins Fiona to reminisce; we debut a brand new fiddle tune by Pete Clark, written for this moment; and we toast musicians, guests, stations, and the best listeners: “We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet, for auld lang syne.”

Copyright 2024 NPR