Sen. Comerford: 'We're not finished' with bill to increase access to state trials

A Massachusetts bill designed to maximize access to trails for more people, including those with disabilities, was not voted on in the legislative formal session, but there's a push to get it approved before the end of the year.

The bill would direct a working group to figure out how many of the state's trails are accessible and then recommend ways to improve access for people with mobility considerations.

Sen. Jo Comerford, D- Northampton, said she's trying to get it approved in the informal legislative session.

"I have had numerous conversations with the chair of Ways and Means and the Senate president about this bill. Also, administration officials," she said. "We're not finished."

Northampton resident Meg Bandarra, who spearheaded the fight for the bill, said if it doesn't pass, she would be deeply disappointed.

Bandarra said it could "help millions of Massachusetts residents with disabilities, reduced mobility, age-related mobility challenges. And, Massachusetts can and should do better."

Comerford said if it doesn't pass, she'll refile it next year.