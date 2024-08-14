© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for The Weekender now for a chance to win a VIP table at Prescott Park's Jazz Fest!

Engineers have a new theory on how Egypt's first pyramid was built

By Hosts
Published August 14, 2024 at 4:44 AM EDT

A new study theorizes that ancient Egyptians constructed the world's first pyramid using much more advanced technology than some Egyptologists believe.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.