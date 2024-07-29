© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Julia Holter on her latest album, 'Something in the Room She Moves'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published July 29, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Julia Holter
Camille Blake
/
Courtesy of the artist
Julia Holter

There are things about Julia Holter’s music that you may not understand.

Her lyrics can be cryptic, evading attempts to decipher them. Her song structure is experimental and unpredictable. Instead of trying to intellectualize Holter’s music, perhaps the trick is simply to feel it.

Something in the Room She Moves is the latest album from the Los Angeles-based musician, and in this session, Holter talks about how she tries to create moods in her music, how the album is a physical experience, and the way she focused on capturing a childlike playfulness inspired by her infant daughter.

You will also hear her play songs live in performances recorded at Webster Hall in New York City.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
