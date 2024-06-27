Summer Raffle FAQs 2025

How much are the tickets? The more tickets you purchase the better the deal. For instance, one ticket costs $50 but six tickets are only $150.

Ticket pricing:

1 ticket $50

3 tickets $100 ($33 per tix)

6 tickets $150 ($25 per tix)

9 tickets $200 ($22 per tix)

12 tickets $250 ($21 per tix)

15 tickets $300 ($20 per tix)

25 tickets $400 ($16 per tix)

35 tickets $500 ($14 per tix)

Is the raffle open to New Hampshire residents only? No. NHPR’s Summer Raffle is open to any United States resident 18 years or older in any state where the raffle is not prohibited by state, local, or other laws.

What if I live in an ineligible state but have another home in an eligible state? If you have another home in an eligible state you can enter the raffle. You will need to provide your eligible home address as well as the address that is associated with your credit card.

Does purchasing a raffle ticket renew my membership with NHPR? No. Though the purchase of a raffle ticket supports NHPR, it does not renew your membership.

Is there an age restriction to purchase tickets? You must be 18 years or older to purchase tickets.

What are the prizes?

1st prize (or Grand Prize): The choice between $35,000 toward a new vehicle from Grappone Mazda OR $25,000 in cash.

2nd prize: Trip for two to Santa Fe, New Mexico, courtesy of Road Scholar.

3rd prize: Electra Townie Go! S Trek Bike courtesy of S&W Sports.

4th prize: Bintelli Sprint Moped donated in part by Port City Mopeds.

TWO 5th prizes: Exclusive tour of the Mount Washington Observatory’s weather and research station. Included in this package is a hotel stay donated by New England Inns and Resorts.

Early Bird Prize: $4,000 in gas cards to the gas station of the winner’s choice or $4,000 in electric vehicle charging (EVC).

When does the raffle end?

The Early Bird prizes (gas cards or EVC cards) raffles end on the following:

$2,000 gas card or EVC: Thursday, July 24 at 7:00pm EST $2,000 gas card or EVC: Friday, July 25 at 7:00pm EST $4,000 gas card or EVC: Saturday, July 26 at 7:00pm EST



The 5th prize Tour of Mount Washington Observatory and hotel stay raffle ends on Monday, July 28 at 10:00am EST.

The second 5th prize Tour of Mount Washington Observatory and hotel stay raffle ends on Monday, July 28 at 12:00pm EST.

The 4th prize (moped) raffle ends on Monday, July 28 at 7:00pm EST.

The 3rd prize (electric bike) raffle ends on Tuesday, July 29 at 7:00pm EST.

The 2nd prize (trip) raffle ends on Wednesday, July 30 at 7:00pm EST.

The 1st prize ($35,000 toward a new Mazda vehicle OR $25,000 in cash) ends on Thursday, July 31 at 7:00pm EST.

When will the winners be announced? Winners will be announced on Monday, August 11, 2025 during Morning Edition, 7am to 10am.

Do I need to be listening to win? No. If you’re the winner, we’ll contact you. See official raffle rules and regulations.

Where can I find the raffle rules and regulations? Raffle rules and regulations can be found on our website at www.nhpr.org .

How do I purchase tickets? The fastest, easiest way to purchase tickets is online at www.nhpr.org . Or if you prefer, call 888.805.6477.

Are tickets tax-deductible? Tickets are not tax-deductible. However, when you purchase raffle tickets, you are supporting NHPR.

Are tickets transferable? Can I give them away? Tickets are transferable, and you may give them away. However, you are responsible for the taxes as the ticket purchaser.

What if I want to purchase a ticket for someone? How do I do that? Call 888.805.6477 or email member@nhpr.org. We will gladly take down all the information to process this. We will need your name, address, phone number and credit card information, and we will need the recipient’s name, address and phone number. You will be charged for the ticket. And you will be responsible for the taxes. Both the recipient and the purchaser must meet all eligibility requirements.

Can I mail a check? Yes. Checks must be received no later than July 31, 2025.

