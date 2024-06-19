© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published June 19, 2024 at 4:21 AM EDT

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun testifies on Capitol Hill. Two growing wildfires upend life in New Mexico. Ascension, one of the nation's largest health systems, deals with the effects of a ransomware attack.

