Morning news brief
Opening statements set for Monday in the New York criminal trial of former President Trump. TikTok faces what might be its biggest threat yet in the U.S. The U.S. Supreme Court takes up homelessness.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Opening statements set for Monday in the New York criminal trial of former President Trump. TikTok faces what might be its biggest threat yet in the U.S. The U.S. Supreme Court takes up homelessness.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.