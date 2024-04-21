Alicia D. Williams on 'Mid-Air'
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with author Alicia D. Williams about her latest book, Mid-Air. Written in verse, it's the story of a 13-year-old boy coming to terms with the loss of his best friend.
Copyright 2024 NPR
