How the war in Ukraine has reshaped NATO

Published March 16, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT

More than two years into Russia's war on Ukraine, we take a look at how it's reshaped NATO. NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Jack Detsch, a national security correspondent for Foreign Policy.

