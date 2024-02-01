Photos: Effort to move and examine dead right whale on Martha's Vineyard

A critically endangered right whale washed up dead on the beach at Cow Bay in Edgartown on Martha's Vineyard.

The whale, a young female, was found on Sunday night. Since then, crews from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and other organizations have been working to secure the whale and perform an exam to identify the cause of death.

Since 2017, at least 55 North Atlantic right whales have been killed or seriously injured by boat strikes and entanglement in rope and fishing gear. This marks the first time a right whale has been found dead in Massachusetts since 2018.

CAI’s Eve Zuckoff was on the scene in Edgartown and took the following photos of the effort to bring the whale’s body to land for a necropsy.

Please note some images are graphic.

Eve Zuckoff On Wednesday morning the whale carcass lay just above the tide line. Researchers, federal regulators, and tribal officials gathered to move it off the beach. The plan was to relocate the body to a beach where it could be given a necropsy and then buried. To do this, the team decided to float the body and tow it by boat.

Eve Zuckoff

Eve Zuckoff The whale's tail showed evidence of an entanglement. Researchers cautioned that it was premature to know if that was the cause of death.

Eve Zuckoff A heavy tow rope needed to be passed beneath the whale's tail. Researchers dig a space beneath the tail to pass the rope through.

Eve Zuckoff The team secures the tow rope to the whale carcass by passing it around the tail.

Eve Zuckoff

Eve Zuckoff With the tow rope run out to a tug boat, the carcass is gradually pulled tail-first toward the water.

Eve Zuckoff The tugboat maneuvers offshore. By late in the afternoon, the whale was successfully floated and on its way to its necropsy destination.

To learn more, listen to an interview between Eve and CAI Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary here, and to see a video of the whale at Cow's Bay, visit our Instagram page here.

