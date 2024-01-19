© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become an NHPR sustaining member today!

'Sports Illustrated' faces uncertain future

By Gus Contreras,
Tinbete ErmyasAri Shapiro
Published January 19, 2024 at 5:48 PM EST

Sports Illustrated has announced that it's laying off a significant amount — if not all — of the News Guild-represented workers on Friday, prompting responses from the union.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Gus Contreras
See stories by Gus Contreras
Tinbete Ermyas
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.