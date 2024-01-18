Pakistan carried out airstrikes inside Iran — targeting militant positions
Pakistan struck Iranian territory in response to Iranian strikes in Pakistani territory earlier this week. Pakistan has expelled the Iranian ambassador.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Pakistan struck Iranian territory in response to Iranian strikes in Pakistani territory earlier this week. Pakistan has expelled the Iranian ambassador.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.