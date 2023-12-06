© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR and you could win a trip to Paris!

Another Ukrainian wartime winter brings long-range Russian missile and drone strikes

By Nathan Rott
Published December 6, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST

Ukrainian officials and power companies are preparing for Russia to ramp up its attacks on energy infrastructure again as temperatures dip.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Nathan Rott
Nathan Rott is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where he focuses on environment issues and the American West.
See stories by Nathan Rott

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.