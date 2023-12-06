Another Ukrainian wartime winter brings long-range Russian missile and drone strikes
Ukrainian officials and power companies are preparing for Russia to ramp up its attacks on energy infrastructure again as temperatures dip.
Ukrainian officials and power companies are preparing for Russia to ramp up its attacks on energy infrastructure again as temperatures dip.
