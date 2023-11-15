© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift to NHPR on Giving Tuesday and 5 meals will go to the NH Food Bank!

The Thistle & Shamrock: New Fall Sounds

Published November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
Blazin' Fiddles
Courtesy of the artists
Blazin' Fiddles

Settle into the season by tuning into some fresh new music recently arrived at The Thistle & Shamrock offices in the U.S. and Scotland. Host Fiona Ritchie handpicks newly released and "new to me" recordings from artists you'll know and new names you'll get to know, including Rachel Walker and Aaron Jones, Amelia Hogan, John McCusker, and Blazin' Fiddles. This is your time to discover new worldly sounds and be among the first to hear what's dropped into Fiona's mailbox this Fall.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NHPR Music News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.