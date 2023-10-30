Her child was killed in the Uvalde shooting last year. Now, she's running for mayor
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was killed in the Uvalde shooting, about her campaign for mayor.
Copyright 2023 NPR
