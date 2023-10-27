© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

Former FBI agent talks about potential difficulties in Lewiston manhunt

By Mia Venkat,
Tinbete ErmyasAilsa Chang
Published October 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with a former FBI agent on what law enforcement faces with the ongoing manhunt for the man who killed 18 people in Lewiston, ME.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Mia Venkat
See stories by Mia Venkat
Tinbete Ermyas
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.