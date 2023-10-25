NHPR is a cultural platform where music matters

At NHPR, we believe that through trustworthy journalism, we enrich lives and build stronger communities, in New Hampshire and beyond. We also believe it’s possible to learn about the world around us through music– and that carving out time in our lives to enjoy our local arts communities and discovering new music from near and far is integral to maintaining a rich and balanced lifestyle.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 3, NHPR will provide listeners a chance to kick back and relax with music-discovery programming on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings.

FRIDAY:

Live From The Word Barn with Rick Ganley - 8 - 9 p.m.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.

Encore Airing of The Folk Show with Kate McNally - 9 p.m. - 12 a.m.

SATURDAY:

World Cafe - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

World Cafe is hosted and produced by Raina Douris in Philadelphia at WXPN presents interviews and performances with today's essential and emerging artists. Come and discover talent borne from a wide spectrum of musical genres, including indie rock, folk, hard rock, singer-songwriter, alt-country, and world music.

American Routes - 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

American Routes is blues and jazz, gospel and soul, rockabilly and country, Cajun and swamp pop, Tejano, Latin… and beyond. Songs and stories from musicians describe a deep and diverse nation with sounds and styles shared by all Americans. From the bayous to the beltways, from crossroads to crosstown, on interstates and city streets, turn up your radio for the sonic journey!

Mountain Stage - 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Since 1983, Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on nearly 300 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

SUNDAY:

Encore: Live From The Word Barn with Rick Ganley - 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Miss Friday’s show? Hear an encore airing of The Word Barn on NHPR. Based in Exeter, NH, The Word Barn was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis.

The Folk Show - Live 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Join host Kate McNally for three live hours of great folk and Americana music, from the classics of days gone by to new artists reinvigorating the genre. For over 25 years, The Folk Show has been a staple of NHPR’s cultural programming, with in-studio performances, interviews, and music that at once calms and inspires.

