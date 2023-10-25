© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

NHPR is a cultural platform where music matters

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published October 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT

At NHPR, we believe that through trustworthy journalism, we enrich lives and build stronger communities, in New Hampshire and beyond. We also believe it’s possible to learn about the world around us through music– and that carving out time in our lives to enjoy our local arts communities and discovering new music from near and far is integral to maintaining a rich and balanced lifestyle.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 3, NHPR will provide listeners a chance to kick back and relax with music-discovery programming on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings.

FRIDAY: 

Live From The Word Barn with Rick Ganley - 8 - 9 p.m.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.

Encore Airing of The Folk Show with Kate McNally - 9 p.m. - 12 a.m. 

SATURDAY:

World Cafe - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

World Cafe is hosted and produced by Raina Douris in Philadelphia at WXPN presents interviews and performances with today's essential and emerging artists. Come and discover talent borne from a wide spectrum of musical genres, including indie rock, folk, hard rock, singer-songwriter, alt-country, and world music.

American Routes - 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. 

American Routes is blues and jazz, gospel and soul, rockabilly and country, Cajun and swamp pop, Tejano, Latin… and beyond. Songs and stories from musicians describe a deep and diverse nation with sounds and styles shared by all Americans. From the bayous to the beltways, from crossroads to crosstown, on interstates and city streets, turn up your radio for the sonic journey!

Mountain Stage - 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Since 1983, Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on nearly 300 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

SUNDAY:

Encore: Live From The Word Barn with Rick Ganley - 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Miss Friday’s show? Hear an encore airing of The Word Barn on NHPR. Based in Exeter, NH, The Word Barn was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis.

The Folk Show - Live 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. 

Join host Kate McNally for three live hours of great folk and Americana music, from the classics of days gone by to new artists reinvigorating the genre. For over 25 years, The Folk Show has been a staple of NHPR’s cultural programming, with in-studio performances, interviews, and music that at once calms and inspires.

Tags
Inside NHPR NHPR Music NewsArts and Culture
Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
See stories by Emily Quirk

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.