Exit polls indicate Poland's current ruling party didn't get enough votes to stay
Exit polling shows that Poland's ruling party is unlikely to remain in power which would represent a dramatic shift toward democracy and the EU.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Exit polling shows that Poland's ruling party is unlikely to remain in power which would represent a dramatic shift toward democracy and the EU.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.