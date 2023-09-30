Oliver Tree on his new album 'Alone in a Crowd'
Oliver Tree's new album is built around a fashion-designer character named "Cornelius Cummings." NPR's Scott Simon talks with the musician about his methods and his music.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Oliver Tree's new album is built around a fashion-designer character named "Cornelius Cummings." NPR's Scott Simon talks with the musician about his methods and his music.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.