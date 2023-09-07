Join NHPR for Music for the Days of Awe: An Observance of the Jewish High Holidays

As we approach the time of year when the shortening of days cannot be ignored and a chill is in the air, Jewish people around the world gather together to celebrate new beginnings.

Join classical music host Mindy Ratner as she guides us in a musical observance of Rosh Hashanah - the Jewish New Year and Yom Kippur - the Day of Atonement.

Listen in on this musical special Yamim Noraim - The Days of Awe on Monday, September 18 at 5:00 P.M. and Friday, September 22 at 5:00 P.M. on Classical New Hampshire.