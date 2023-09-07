© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Join NHPR for Music for the Days of Awe: An Observance of the Jewish High Holidays

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Joe Boehnlein
Published September 7, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT

As we approach the time of year when the shortening of days cannot be ignored and a chill is in the air, Jewish people around the world gather together to celebrate new beginnings.

Join classical music host Mindy Ratner as she guides us in a musical observance of Rosh Hashanah - the Jewish New Year and Yom Kippur - the Day of Atonement.

Listen in on this musical special Yamim Noraim - The Days of Awe on Monday, September 18 at 5:00 P.M. and Friday, September 22 at 5:00 P.M. on Classical New Hampshire.

Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 19 years as an on air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette.
