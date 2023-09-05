© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member and your gift will be matched $1:$1 for an entire year!

How a man's sorrowful public piano song helped console many in China

By John Ruwitch
Published September 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT

In a country where open expressions of sorrow can be interpreted as political, Peng Haitao's piano performance in public strikes a chord with many in China.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NHPR Music News
John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
See stories by John Ruwitch

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.