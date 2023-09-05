Congress mulls more money for Ukraine, as Zelenskyy replaces his defense minister
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Michael Bociurkiw, an expert on foreign affairs, about the replacement of the Ukrainian defense minister.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Michael Bociurkiw, an expert on foreign affairs, about the replacement of the Ukrainian defense minister.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.