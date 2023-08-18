© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism

7 decades later, remember the anniversary of the 1953 Iran coup

Published August 18, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to former British Foreign Secretary David Owen and Coup 53 filmmaker Taghi Amirani about the 70th anniversary of the coup in Iran.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.