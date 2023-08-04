Gregorio Uribe: Tiny Desk Concert

One of the many musical manifestations of the history of Latin America is the arrival of the European accordion. And in the hands of Colombian musician Gregorio Uribe, the accordion is both a melodic and rhythmic wonder. As he launches into "Damasco" with his two musical partners, Jonathan Gomez on percussion and Andres Garcia on bass, images of the lush Colombian countryside push through the bright melodies of the accordion and Uribe's impassioned vocals.

The performance is an explosion of both folkloric vallenato and cumbia and, as Uribe explains, the lively rhythms can often defy the seriousness of the lyrics — he describes "Atlas" as an existential crisis set to a very danceable rhythm. "Media Naranja" explodes into a percussive jam session and "Ay Leonardo" evolves into a joyful singalong as Uribe demonstrates how the spirit of Colombian folk music becomes universal in the right hands.

SET LIST

"Damasco"

"Atlas"

"Media Naranja"

"Ay Leonardo"

MUSICIANS

Gregorio Uribe: accordion, vocals

Jonathan Gomez: percussion, vocals

Andres Garcia: bass, vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Felix Contreras

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern

Audio Assistant: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Estefania Mitre

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Hazel Cills

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

